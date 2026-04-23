media release: Fasten your seat belts and get ready to be taken right into the heart of Vegas. Join O.P.E.N Love Madison for an unforgettable evening!

Event runs from 6pm to 2 am.

Tickets for just the dance starting at 10pm-2am will be $15 at the door.

The main show with a variety of performers is from 7:15pm-9:15pm

Pairing with members from Madison Circus Space, OPEN LOVE, Milwaukee performance arts, Independent artists, and the famous Ruby Devour!

06 PM - 07 PM Social Hour

This time can be utilized by mingling with others, getting pictures taken by Bold Photos, spend time in the selfie booth, get some dinner from either of our food trucks, or PRETEND gamble at one of our gaming tables.

07:15 PM - 09:15 PM Main Vegas Performance with Venomous Violet, Ruby Devour, others.

Dance 10 pm-2 am.