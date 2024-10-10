media release: 2024 | DCP | 89 min.

Director: Gary Hustwit

Roxy Music member; ambient music pioneer; producer of iconic records by David Bowie, Talking Heads, Devo, and more; composer of the Windows startup tone: Brian Eno’s resume rivals anyone in contemporary music. Drawing on Eno’s personal archives and conversations with the man himself, Gary Hustwit’s innovative profile emulates the artist’s forward-thinking creativity by using software to generate a different version of the movie every time it’s shown—the Eno screened at the Cinematheque will never be seen again. “There’s a pure joy to this documentary, a sense that creativity is miraculous and we ought to be grateful that we get to participate in it” (The New York Times).

The Premieres series returns with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema! This fall kicks off with Sebastian Stan in A Different Man, one of the best films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, screening at the Cinematheque nearly a month before it hits theaters. For a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience, don’t miss Eno, a documentary portrait about the iconic musician which is digitally reconfigured every time it screens—the version you’ll see here on October 10 will never be shown again. Plus: wild new entertainments by boundary-pushing favorites Don Hertzfeldt, Harmony Korine, and Quentin Dupieux; equally adventurous and riveting nonfiction works by Mati Diop and Johan Grimonprez, and much more! This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.