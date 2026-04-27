Enough is Enough

media release: Madison educators, veteran staff, and community supporters will gather for a rally demanding that the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) finally fix the long-standing "salary compression" issue that has penalized the district’s most loyal employees for decades.

Despite eight months of continuous testimony, thousands of emails, and a community-wide "Valentine" campaign in February, the Board of Education has yet to take definitive action. As the district enters its budget cycle for the next school year, educators are making it clear: Justice delayed is justice denied.

WHEN: Monday, April 27, 2026, Rally 5:30pm, School Board Meeting 6:00pm, Outside the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), Administration Building: 545 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53703

The rally will feature speakers representing the full spectrum of Madison’s teaching profession:

Veteran Teachers: Veteran staff members are set to retire this year. Without a fix, they will face permanently reduced pensions, a "parting gift" of financial instability after decades of service.

The New Generation of Educators: Newer educators will speak on why they are hesitant to stay in a district that doesn’t value long-term commitment.

WHY: Educators are calling on the Madison School Board to:

Immediately approve a compression fix for all staff hired prior to the 2018 school year.