media release: Detention at the Border of Language

February 9 - March 20, 2022

Mexican-born American painter, printmaker, and educator, Enrique Chagoya juxtaposes secular, popular, and religious symbols in order to address the ongoing cultural clash between the United States, Latin America and the world. Integrating elements from pre-Columbian mythology, Western religious iconography, and American pop culture, he uses familiar pop icons to create deceptively friendly points of entry for the discussion of complex issues. Through these seemingly harmless characters, Chagoya examines the recurring subject of colonialism and oppression that continues to riddle contemporary American foreign policy. Over the past decade, his politically charged works use humor and satire to focus on issues of illegal immigration, racial stereotypes, and xenophobia in the post-9/11 world. Chagoya is a professor of art at Stanford University.

Chosen as the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southern Graphics Council International, Enrique Chagoya solo exhibits of prints is in conjunction with the SGCI 2022 conference at UW-Madison, March 16-19, 2022.

Special Event: ﻿SGCI Conference Reception: Friday, March 18, 5:00-8:00 pm.