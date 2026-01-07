media release; The first performance by Ensemble Aubergine, Madison's only conductor-less chamber orchestra!

Presenting "Scandinavian Roots," a program of music for string orchestra by Scandinavian composers Sibelius, Grieg, Nielsen and Agatha Backer Grøndahl. Performed by a fresh group of young-professional Madison-based musicians.

In lieu of tickets, admittance at the door by donation to the River Food Pantry.

Help us collect $1,500 in donations for the River Food Pantry in support of their vision of a fully nourished community in Madison, WI.

A fresh ensemble eager to nourish the Madison community with music for food!

Musicians

Violins: Sahada Buckley, Chantel Charis, Mary Deck, Vini Sant'Ana, Carolyn Van De Velde, Janet Lyu

Violas: Madlen Breckbill, Ria Hodgson, Micah Behr

Cellos: Aaron Fried

Bass: Andy Sproule

Why River Food Pantry?

"The River is South Central Wisconsin’s busiest food pantry. Services include free groceries and freshly prepared meals for pickup or delivery, online grocery orders, mobile meals, and after-hours food lockers. The River also redistributes rescued food and resources to local partners to increase access while minimizing waste. Since 2006, The River has grown to serve over 4,000 people every week in pursuit of its vision: a fully nourished community." (https://www.riverfoodpantry.org)