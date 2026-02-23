× Expand Liz Root and Rachel Lombardi The members of Ensemble Aubergine and instsruments. Ensemble Aubergine

media release: Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 4pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704, brings the second performance by Ensemble Aubergine, Madison's only conductor-less chamber orchestra!

Presenting "Pyrotechnics," a program of music for string orchestra by Neoclassical composers, Bartók, Stravinsky, and more. Performed by a fresh group of young-professional Madison-based musicians.

In lieu of tickets, admittance at the door by donation to the Fritz Food Pantry. Help us collect $2,000 in donations for the Fritz Food Pantry in Madison.

A fresh ensemble eager to nourish the Madison community with music for food!

Musicians

Violins: Madlen Breckbill, Sahada Buckley, Chantel Charis, Mary Deck, Hillary Hempel, Wes Luke, and Carolyn Van De Velde

Violas: Micah Behr, Annelisa Guries, Hanna Pederson, and Katrin Talbot

Cellos: Aaron Fried, Amy Harr, and Trace Johnson

Bass: Andy Sproule and Laura Perry