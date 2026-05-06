Ensemble Dal Niente
Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, Spring Green 5607 County Road C, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: Ensemble Dal Niente in Concert & Discussion at Hillside Theater, Sunday, May 31st at 1:30 PM | $42.
Join us for a powerful afternoon inside historic Hillside Theater. This concert features boundary-pushing works on the clarinet, violin, flute, and guitar—showcasing Ensemble Dal Niente’s dynamic and adventurous musical voice.
Following the performance, stay for an engaging, interactive discussion exploring the connections between music and architecture—rhythm, structure, space, and improvisation.