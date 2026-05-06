media release: Ensemble Dal Niente in Concert & Discussion at Hillside Theater﻿, ﻿Sunday, May 31st at 1:30 PM | $42.

Join us for a powerful afternoon inside historic Hillside Theater. This concert features boundary-pushing works on the clarinet, violin, flute, and guitar—showcasing Ensemble Dal Niente’s dynamic and adventurous musical voice.﻿

Following the performance, stay for an engaging, interactive discussion exploring the connections between music and architecture—rhythm, structure, space, and improvisation.