media release: Promenade: A Musical Walk Through Taliesin

Join Ensemble Dal Niente at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin in Spring Green for a unique experience that explores the relationship between music, architecture, and nature. This musical promenade will take guests through multiple spaces within Wright’s main residence where musicians will offer site-specific instrumental improvisations – spontaneous musical dialogues that respond directly to each room’s acoustics, design, and atmosphere. Guests will move from space to space, experiencing a deeply immersive journey that blends community, architecture, and music. The evening will conclude with a wine and cheese artist reception, inviting reflection and conversation between audience members and the ensemble about the shared experience and creative process.

Admission: $94.00 + Fees: $7.46. Meet at the Visitor Center for shuttle.

About Ensemble Dal Niente:

Ensemble Dal Niente performs, develops, and sustains new and experimental music for small to large chamber ensembles. They are dedicated to growing relationships with artists, composers, and listeners; advancing distinct and challenging musical voices; and sharing that work with our Chicago, U.S., and international communities. Dal Niente’s roster of 26 musicians presents an uncommonly broad range of contemporary music. Audiences coming to Dal Niente shows can expect distinctive productions—from fully staged operas to multimedia spectacles to intimate solo performances— that are curated to pique curiosity and connect art, culture, and people.

Alejandro Acierto, clarinet

Caitlin Edwards, violin

Emma Hospelhorn, flute

Jesse Langen, guitar