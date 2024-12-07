RSVP for Enter the Season with Song

media release: Holy Wisdom Monastery invites you to an enchanting live music experience on Dec. 8 from 2:30 - 4:30 pm, Enter the Season with Song.

The talented ensemble of seven singers and six instrumentalists, including Sunday Assembly members Bill Frederick and Steve Johnson, has been delighting audiences for 31 years from Madison to Oconomowoc, all while raising over $200,000 for various charities and supporting communities through song. This performance of holiday favorites is a joyful way to begin the holiday season.

This is a chance to immerse yourself in the sounds of the season and support a beloved musical tradition that strengthens our communities. The group asks that you support Holy Wisdom Monastery by making a free will offering for this concert. All proceeds stay at the monastery.

We look forward to welcoming you with music, fellowship and holiday cheer. Let’s enter the season together with hearts full of song!

Please register by Dec. 7, 2024.