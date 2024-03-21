media release: What do dreams communicate? This question has been pondered throughout human history, leading to many intriguing interpretations. These theories include contact between gods and mortals, travel through different dimensions, and reflections of hidden fears and desires. Entering the Unconscious explores the narrative that when one dreams, the mind enters a portal that brings the dreamer to an alternate reality or dreamscape. In the exhibition, visitors are encouraged to explore the realm of unconscious musings, where stories, landscapes, and characters are in continuous flux.

March 21, 2024 – July 21, 2024. Exhibition Celebration | Reception Friday, March 22 • 5–7 PM

About The Teen Forum

MMoCA’s Teen Forum gives students with an interest in art real-life museum experience. Guided by MMoCA’s educators, these eleven high school students from across Dane County meet at the Museum biweekly to learn more about careers in the arts, and the inner workings of a museum. Their time at MMoCA culminates with an exhibition drawn from the Museum’s permanent collection.

MMoCA staff steer the Teen Forum group through the successive steps taken to make an exhibition: from developing an exhibition concept to conducting research and selecting works of art, followed by designing the install layout, writing explanatory labels, and creating educational programming.