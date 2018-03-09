RSVP for Entomology Extravagnaza

press release: Insects are incredible organisms! Hear why from UW-Madison's Insect Ambassadors who will share their love of all things entomological during this fun family program. Geared for 3-10 year olds, this presentation includes fascinating facts about insects and how they survive in a world full of predators, ways that insects communicate with one another, basic insect anatomy, metamorphosis, and, of course, live insects! Participants will get to observe preserved and live insects up close, talk to entomologists, and receive materials for a take-home project. Ages 3-10 years with an adult; adult attends free. Limit two adults per child.

Friday, March 16, 6-7 pm

Registration Deadline: March 9

Cost: $10/$8 member| Course Number: 60-03