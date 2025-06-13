BlueStem Jazz.

media release: In 2024, Entre Amigos flew to East Asia and hit the road hard for an entire month. Immediately after, still firing on all cylinders, the Chicago supergroup — saxophonist Roy McGrath, pianist Hana Fujisaki, bassist Kitt Lyles, and drummer Gustavo Cortiñas — hit the studio and recorded their self-titled debut, released last November.

Critics were effusive. “The quality of the compositions is immediately evident,” Paris Move glowed, calling the arrangements “as clever as they are joyous, sweeping through emotions that range from the most romantic to the most rhythmic.” Chicago Jazz called Entre Amigos “part of the cornerstone of a new generation that defies easy convention while still operating in the mainstream.” The Arts Fuse called Entre Amigos “a generous serving of inventive compositions.” “These four are tight and incredibly emotive,” Making a Scene! observed. “What’s even better is that we have a sequel to look forward to.”

Unveiling their second offering, Magpie: The Music of Joe Clark — recorded during the same sessions, and a tip of the hat to the titular trumpeter, composer, and arranger. Clark’s artistry has been called “haunting” by the Chicago Tribune, “very intriguing and attractive” by the Journal of Singing, and “a tour de force” by the Chicago Classical Review. His music has been performed by musicians in a broad spectrum of styles from Jeff Hamilton, Randy Brecker, and the WDR Big Band to Yo-Yo Ma and the Chicago Symphony.

During their time in Chicago, Clark has been in the bandmembers’ lives. “He is one of the most incredible, joyful people that you can encounter,” drummer Cortiñas explains. “He’s one of those community people, and in my opinion, he also happens to be one of the greatest composers and arrangers that Chicago, and the world, has to offer.”

On tour in Asia, Entre Amigos performed Clark’s tunes every night to audiences across China and South Korea. "As we progressed through our tour," McGrath expands, "we sent recordings to Joe in Chicago and engaged in back-and-forth feedback sessions to make sure we honored the energy and light of his music. As we explored his compositions, we adapted them to suit our voices whilst being true to Joe's vision."

“Clark concludes, "I’m honored that Entre Amigos created a beautiful record of songs so personal to me. The process brought good energy into my life, and I hope to expand on it through our Chicago community—friends playing the music of friends."