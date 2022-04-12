Entrepreneurons

press release: The Black Business Hub and UW-Madison: Opportunities for transformation and partnership

Tuesday, April 12 | 4-5:30 p.m. | Discovery Building*

The Black Business Hub, which is breaking ground this spring, is set to become the Madison region’s first Black-led, place-based enterprise center devoted to incubating, accelerating and networking Black and other underserved entrepreneurs. The hub will help anchor the southern gateway into Madison as part of a “South Madison Renaissance.”

Hear from the leaders at the forefront of creating this new center of innovation and economic activity about what’s in store and how the UW-Madison community can be a central partner in this effort.

Moderator: Brenda González, Director, UW-Madison Community Relations

Featured presenter:

Derrick Smith, Co-Chair, Black Business Hub Capital Campaign Committee; Senior Director, External Relations, Partnerships and Development, UW-Madison Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement

Panelists:

Edward Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Urban League of Greater Madison

Andrew Richards, Director, UW-Madison Discovery to Product

*This event will also be livestreamed on Zoom.