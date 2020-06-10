ONLINE: Entrepreneurons
press release: WARF Entrepreneurons: COVID-19 edition: Wisconsin's food supply chain: What's working, what isn't and what opportunities are emerging to shape the future?
Wednesday, June 10 | 4 p.m.
Pam Jahnke, the Fabulous Farm Babe and farm director for the Midwest Farm Report, leads a discussion on what we're learning, how Wisconsin producers, distributors and retailers can be effective in our COVID-19 world and what we can leverage in Wisconsin that will cause us to be at the forefront of addressing the many COVID-19 challenges. Experts from UW-Madison, the meat and dairy industries, the Food Finance Institute, DATCP and the Wisconsin Grocers' Association weigh in.
Featuring:
- Angela James, Assistant Deputy Secretary, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection (DATCP)
- Tera Johnson, Founder and Director, Food Finance Institute
- John Lucey, Director, Wisconsin Center for Dairy Research, UW-Madison
- Paul Mitchell, Director, Renk Agribusiness Institute, UW-Madison
- Christopher P. Salm, Founder, Salm Partners, & CEO, Ab E Discovery
- Brandon Scholz, President & CEO, Wisconsin Grocers' Association
Register at warf.org/entrepreneurons for this FREE event. This event is open to the public.