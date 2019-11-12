Entrepreneurons

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

How can we foster a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Wisconsin?

Aaron Kennedy, the founder of Noodles & Company, shares lessons learned from his decades of helping leaders and entrepreneurs create a better world.

Then, hear from local experts Aaron Olver, managing director of University Research Park; Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward; Idella Yamben, business development consultant at the Center for Technology Commercialization; and Elmer Moore, executive director of Scale Up Milwaukee.

Followed by an informal networking reception. Register at warf.org/entrepreneurons for this FREE event.

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
