press release: Entrepreneurons: Wisconsin as an Innovation Hub

How can we foster a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Wisconsin?

Aaron Kennedy, the founder of Noodles & Company, shares lessons learned from his decades of helping leaders and entrepreneurs create a better world.

Then, hear from local experts Aaron Olver, managing director of University Research Park; Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward; Idella Yamben, business development consultant at the Center for Technology Commercialization; and Elmer Moore, executive director of Scale Up Milwaukee.

Followed by an informal networking reception. Register at warf.org/entrepreneurons for this FREE event.