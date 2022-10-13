press release: Lessons Learned: UW-Madison student startup founders share their stories and where they go from here

Entrepreneurship takes many forms at UW-Madison. Students are key players in taking UW innovation to the marketplace, as founders themselves or as members of startup teams with other students, faculty and researchers.

Meet four recent UW-Madison alumni who were startup founders and team leaders as undergraduate and graduate students. They will share how they did it, where their entrepreneurial journey has taken them, and what they wish they’d known. This panel will offer insights for any innovator as well as illustrate how entrepreneurial thinking and skills apply in startups, established businesses and social impact initiatives.

Panelists:

Joel Baraka ‘22, Founder and CEO, My Home Stars; Project Engineer, CG Schmidt

Kit Chow ‘21, Co-Founder and CEO, Boosted Chews; Co-Founder and COO, Internship on Demand

Max Fergus ‘18, CEO and Co-Founder, LÜM; Partnerships Lead, Platform & Ecosystem, Metaplex Studios

Keerthana Sreenivasan ‘20, MS ‘22, Project Manager, Earth RepAIR student team; Environmental Management Consultant, Arcadis

Moderator: Cecily Brose, Innovation and Commercialization Mentor, Discovery to Product (D2P)

This event will be held at the Discovery Building and will also be livestreamed on Zoom. Entrepreneurons will be followed by a resource fair: Learn, Connect, Innovate!