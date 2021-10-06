Entrepreneurons

RSVP

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Innovation and entrepreneurship on campus: From STEM to STEAM and beyond

Does “entrepreneur” refer only to someone who starts a business? Or could entrepreneurship be much more – and more accessible – than you think? UW-Madison has a rich history of innovation and entrepreneurial efforts in policy-making, the arts, education and more. Join university leaders who will highlight initiatives and activities engaging students from every corner of campus!

Moderator: John Surdyk, INSITE, Wisconsin School of Business

Panelists:

  • Mary Beth Collins, Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies
  • Shabaka Gibson, Creative Destruction Lab
  • Jerlando Jackson, Wisconsin's Equity and Inclusion Laboratory
  • Michelle Kwasny, Design Studies
  • Sarah Marty, Bolz Center for Arts Administration
  • Matt Messinger, Wisconsin Center for Education Products and Services
  • Jeff Snell, Continuing Studies

Register for this FREE event.

Following the discussion, join us for an informal reception and resource fair in the Town Center of the Discovery Building.

*This event, part of UW Innovate Week, will also be available online.

Info

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Careers & Business
608-263-2500
RSVP
Google Calendar - Entrepreneurons - 2021-10-06 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Entrepreneurons - 2021-10-06 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Entrepreneurons - 2021-10-06 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Entrepreneurons - 2021-10-06 16:00:00 ical