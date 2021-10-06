Entrepreneurons
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Does “entrepreneur” refer only to someone who starts a business? Or could entrepreneurship be much more – and more accessible – than you think? UW-Madison has a rich history of innovation and entrepreneurial efforts in policy-making, the arts, education and more. Join university leaders who will highlight initiatives and activities engaging students from every corner of campus!
Moderator: John Surdyk, INSITE, Wisconsin School of Business
Panelists:
- Mary Beth Collins, Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies
- Shabaka Gibson, Creative Destruction Lab
- Jerlando Jackson, Wisconsin's Equity and Inclusion Laboratory
- Michelle Kwasny, Design Studies
- Sarah Marty, Bolz Center for Arts Administration
- Matt Messinger, Wisconsin Center for Education Products and Services
- Jeff Snell, Continuing Studies
Following the discussion, join us for an informal reception and resource fair in the Town Center of the Discovery Building.
*This event, part of UW Innovate Week, will also be available online.