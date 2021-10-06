Entrepreneurons

press release: Innovation and entrepreneurship on campus: From STEM to STEAM and beyond

Does “entrepreneur” refer only to someone who starts a business? Or could entrepreneurship be much more – and more accessible – than you think? UW-Madison has a rich history of innovation and entrepreneurial efforts in policy-making, the arts, education and more. Join university leaders who will highlight initiatives and activities engaging students from every corner of campus!

Moderator: John Surdyk, INSITE, Wisconsin School of Business

Panelists:

Mary Beth Collins, Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies

Shabaka Gibson, Creative Destruction Lab

Jerlando Jackson, Wisconsin's Equity and Inclusion Laboratory

Michelle Kwasny, Design Studies

Sarah Marty, Bolz Center for Arts Administration

Matt Messinger, Wisconsin Center for Education Products and Services

Jeff Snell, Continuing Studies

Register for this FREE event.

Following the discussion, join us for an informal reception and resource fair in the Town Center of the Discovery Building.

*This event, part of UW Innovate Week, will also be available online.