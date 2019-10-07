press release: Looking to make a positive impact on the world while also making a living? Join Marquette University's Kelsey Otero as she explores the growing trend of social entrepreneurship - what it is, why it's popular

and how to get started.

Then, hear from a panel of local experts who share their experiences with social entrepreneurship: moderator Anne Smith (Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic), Chandra Miller Fienen (StartingBlock Madison), Lauren Usher (gener8tor/gBETA), Nyra Jordan (American Family) & Aaron Olson (NovoMoto).

OCTOBER 7, 2019 | 4 P.M. Followed by an informal networking reception. Register at warf.org/entrepreneurons for this FREE event.