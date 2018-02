RSVP for Entrepreneurons

press release:

Startup Serendipity and Strategy

Seizing Opportunities, Navigating Troubles

KEYNOTE:

Laura Gómez, Atipica

MODERATOR:

Idella Yamben, Center for Technology Commercialization

PANELISTS:

Laura Strong, Propagate Health

Denise Ney, UW-Madison

Andrea Dlugos, Wisconsin Investment Partners

FEBRUARY 19, 2018 | 4 P.M.

Followed by an informal reception.

Register at warf.org/entrepreneurons for this FREE event