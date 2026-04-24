Entrepreneurs’ Networking Breakfast: Building Audiences Who Care

media release: Calling all entrepreneurs! Join us for coffee, breakfast and connection at our Entrepreneurs’ Networking Breakfast!

We'll kick off the morning with a mobile espresso bar from Café Domestique and delicious brunch favorites from Ugly Apple Cafe before Angela Damiani — TEDx speaker, founder and CEO of NEWaukee and lead curator of the Midwest Founders Community — shares her proven framework for building lasting customer relationships that drive action and loyalty. From tips for moving beyond transactions and setting meaningful KPIs, to strategies for humanizing AI and growing engaged audiences, you’ll gain actionable insights that you can apply to your business right away.

In addition, we’ll also learn from Romulo Ueda, branding expert and owner of Ueda Photography as he offers a "mini masterclass" on how to tell your business' story with your smartphone. Discover quick tips for creating professional-looking content, highlighting your brand and sharing your vision—no fancy gear needed.

Don’t miss this chance to network and connect with our vibrant community of entrepreneurs and unlock the next chapter of your journey. RSVP today — we can’t wait to see you there!

Event Schedule

9 – 9:30 AM: Breakfast & Coffee Bar, Networking

9:30 – 10:30 AM: Building Audiences Who Care with Angela Damiani & Smartphone Mini Masterclass with Romulo Ueda

10:30 – 11 AM: Continued Breakfast & Coffee Bar, Networking

At American Family Insurance, life’s better when you’re under our roof because when you feel totally supported and protected, any dream is possible. That’s why we created DreamBank, an inspirational community destination and virtual experience that provides events, signature experiences and resources to help people pursue, achieve and protect their dreams.