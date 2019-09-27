Entrepreneurship Panel

press release: Join us for this exciting event featuring local entrepreneurs from various industries! Come listen to their stories on how they started their ventures and meet awesome people in our community. You'll also get to hear from representatives from organizations and programs that support entrepreneurs. This event is free but we would greatly appreciate a donation to help cover the cost of the delicious food from Lemongrass. Please RSVP. Thank you.

Schedule:

6:00-6:30 Enjoy appetizers

6:30-7:30 Stories from entrepreneurs

7:30-8:00 Organizations/Programs

8:00-8:30 Questions/Networking

conNEXTions is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that guides underrepresented young adults from the Madison community to achieve their financial, educational and career goals through mentoring, networking and professional development.

