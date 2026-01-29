RSVP for The Environment and Reproductive Health: Why what we eat, breathe, and touch matters

media release: Liesl M. Blockstein Memorial Lecture:

9:30 am Brunch, 10:15 am Speaker, on Feb. 8.

Please register by February 1, 2026

This lecture will focus on the influence of the environment on human health throughout the lifespan.

We will discuss environmental challenges to health, ways to minimize exposures, and challenges and pathways to a healthier world.

Dr. Susan Davidson is an obstetrician specializing in Maternal-Fetal Medicine (high-risk obstetrics). She has devoted her career to improving the perinatal outcomes for mothers and their children. After completing her medical training and residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, she came to Wisconsin to complete her fellowship in 1986 and has been a dedicated Badger since. Susan and her husband Richie have been Temple Beth El members since 1988.

As a consequence of her clinical work diagnosing birth defects, Dr. Davidson became concerned about environmental influences on birth defects. This led to a broader interest in the effects of the environment on human health. She has lectured throughout the state on this issue and has testified before the legislature and Wisconsin Natural Resources Board. She currently serves as Chair of the Wisconsin Birth Defects Advisory Council, President of the Board of Midwest Environmental Advocates, and on the boards of the Wisconsin Environmental Health Network and Beyond Plastics, Madison. She received the 2025 Callen-Leonard Award from the Wisconsin Association for Perinatal Care for making in a significant difference in the lives of mothers, infants and families in Wisconsin. Susan is also an active member of the Temple Beth El Environment and Climate Change Action Team.

Remembering the social activism and public service record of Liesl M. Blockstein, Temple Beth El and Jewish Social Services annually co-sponsor this lecture honoring the accomplishments of a Wisconsin woman who has made a significant impact on our community and our state.