Environmental Fun Fair
to
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Lussier Family Heritage Center - building and grounds, Sunday, July 10, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Join Dane County Parks at our first ever Environmental Fun Fair located on the grounds of our Lussier Family Heritage Center facility. This FREE fun afternoon will be full of hands on activities and learning opportunities appropriate for all ages. Activities will include:
- Rainfall Simulator - Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership
- Prairie Walks - Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area
- Mobil Trash Lab - Dane County Waste & Renewables
- Renewable Energy Info - Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change
- Native Plants and Pollinators - UW Extension
- Learn about amphibians and reptiles - Madison Area Herpetological Society
- Hands on STEM activity – Dane County 4H and UW Biotechnology Center
- Fruit and Veggie Hopscotch – Dane County 4H
- Guided bike ride along the Lower Yahara River Trail (bring your bike and helmet or borrow ours - we have adult and youth sizes)
- Nature Craft on our Lower Patio
- Scavenger Hunt starting at the Lower Patio - check back to get a prize once complete
- Dream Bus - Madison Public Library
- Camping Demo - Sierra Club Four Lakes Group
- More to come!
