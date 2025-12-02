media release: Mark your calendars now for December 2, 2025 at 6:00 PM to help shape a thriving economic and social ecosystem of Downtown Madison.

EQT By Design is thrilled to serve as the key partner for Envision Downtown Madison. The city of Madison and Downtown Madison Inc are collaborating to envision and strategize about the economic, market, and placemaking future of downtown.

The last area plan for Downtown was completed in 2012. Now is your time to elevate your voice, needs, and perspective on what is needed for the heart of the city to thrive and serve business and people such that downtown works for all.

Date: Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: To Be announced

At this open house you can expect to:

1. Learn about the joint effort between the City and DMI.

2. Share your view on economic investment, desired experiences, and thoughts for a thriving downtown

3. Learn how to stay involved for the entirety of the strategy and plan development process

We hope to see you there. The official event registration will open soon. Share your email in this form to receive event registration & updates: https://forms.gle/ L3fVaK7nH21Y8gmc8