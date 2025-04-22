Envision Verona Comprehensive Plan Open House

media release: The city of Verona’s Envision Verona Comprehensive Plan is currently in phase one, focusing on the planning process and involving a wide range of community voices to gain a complete understanding of Verona today and its aspirations.

The city of Verona will hold the first public open house for the Envision Verona Comprehensive Plan on April 22.

There will be two public events held on Tuesday, April 22. The community is encouraged to attend whichever is most convenient.

Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli Street,11am - 1pm on 4/22.

Verona Public Library, 500 Silent Street, 6 - 8pm on 4/22.

The events are open house format with stations dedicated to different topics regarding the city. Staff from the city and the planning firm MKSK will be on hand to talk about the Envision Verona process and answer any questions. The events will be interactive with activities for you to inform the future of Verona. Kids are encouraged to attend.

The Envision Verona survey launched in February and will remain available through April 22. The community is encouraged to fill out the survey to provide thoughts on key issues and opportunities for the city. Feedback from the survey and open house will directly influence the plan’s priorities and goals.

Click here to take the survey.