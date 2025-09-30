Envision Verona Comprehensive Plan Open House

media release: Love Verona’s Hometown feel? Want better parks, an easier commute, or a more vibrant downtown? The Envision Verona Comprehensive Plan is entering its final phase, and now is your chance to shape the future of Verona.

The city of Verona will host the final round of public open houses on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, inviting the community to review the draft recommendations and help guide the growth and development vision for Verona.

The interactive open house event will feature stations sharing community insights and draft recommendations related to Downtown Verona, city-wide land use, transportation, and more. City staff and representatives from the planning firm MKSK will be available to discuss the Envision Verona recommendations and answer questions. Families are welcome, activities will be available for kids.

