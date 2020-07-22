ONLINE: Envisioning a Better World

press release: The annual SSA conference has traditionally been the largest gathering of secular students in the country. While we are disappointed we will not be able to host an in-person conference this year, we are excited to host a multi-day virtual conference with live-streaming and on-demand video for our students and the larger secular community.

Everyone is invited to participate in our virtual conference on July 22-25, 2020, consisting of excellent speakers, grassroots organizing workshops, and leadership training. Please register for free today.