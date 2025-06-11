Equal Oppportunities Commission Listening Session
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join the city of Madison’s Equal Opportunities Commission for a public listening session focused on workplace discrimination. Share your experience, learn about your rights, and be part of building a more inclusive and equitable work environment.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments provided.
Let your voice be heard. Change starts with conversation.
Info
Bob Koch
Public Meetings