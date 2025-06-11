Equal Oppportunities Commission Listening Session

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join the city of Madison’s Equal Opportunities Commission for a public listening session focused on workplace discrimination. Share your experience, learn about your rights, and be part of building a more inclusive and equitable work environment.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments provided.

Let your voice be heard. Change starts with conversation.

Info

Madison Public Library's central branch.

Bob Koch

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Public Meetings
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Equal Oppportunities Commission Listening Session - 2025-06-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Equal Oppportunities Commission Listening Session - 2025-06-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Equal Oppportunities Commission Listening Session - 2025-06-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Equal Oppportunities Commission Listening Session - 2025-06-11 18:00:00 ical