Eptic (real name Michaël Bella) is a Belgian electronic dance music producer, DJ, and graphic designer. He is known for his complex and aggressive dubstep sound, which often features heavy bass drops and experimental sound design. Eptic was born in Waasmunster, Belgium, in 1993. He began producing music at the age of 15, and he quickly gained a following in the underground dubstep scene. In 2012, he released his debut EP, The End, on the Monstercat label. The EP was a critical and commercial success, and it helped to establish Eptic as one of the leading names in dubstep. Since then, Eptic has released a number of successful singles and EPs, including The Anthem (2013), The System (2014), and The Outbreak (2016). He has also collaborated with a number of other artists, including Skrillex, Zomboy, and Virtual Riot. He has a strong presence on social media, with over 1 million followers on Twitter and over 2 million followers on Instagram. Eptic is one of the most innovative and exciting producers in the dubstep scene. His music is constantly evolving, and he is always pushing the boundaries of the genre. He is a true artist, and his music is sure to continue to inspire and entertain fans for years to come.