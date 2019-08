press release: Eptic has established himself as one of the brightest talents in bass music. He has collaborated with artists such as MUST DIE! and Habstrakt. He headlined in his own ANTI-HUMAN tour in 2018. He kickstarted 2019 with a collaboration with the reputable DJ Snake titled “Southside”- the most played out track at EDC 2019 – hitting 2 million steams in less than a week.