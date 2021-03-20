ONLINE: Equinox Storytelling Summit

press release: The Equinox is a time of change. In the spring, it marks the beginning of days longer than the nights. It’s a time of growth and hope. This spring equinox, take some time to notice the changes, large or small, happening in the natural world around you. Then, tell the story of what you noticed.

Upham Woods is welcoming participants for its inaugural Equinox Storytelling Summit featuring conservation biologist, environmental historian, and writer Curt Meine. This past year, many of us haven’t been able to visit meaningful places, so this project invites you to find meaning wherever you are by telling the story of changes in your natural world. Participating is easy, and open to anyone in Wisconsin! Just make observations at a place that’s important to you, and then create the story that you’re inspired to tell. You can participate and submit your own story, or simply attend the virtual summit to see stories being shared from around the state. Join us on March 20, 2021 at 1 pm. Contact Rudy Molinek at molinek@wisc.edu with any questions about participating or the event.

To submit a project, or to register for the summit, please fill out this form.

More Resources:

Teacher’s Guide including an observation data sheet!

Share the flyer

We have videos of our naturalists making observations using inquiry activities. Check them out here.