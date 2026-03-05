media release: ENJOY BIRD AND NATURE ADVENTURES

Join the FUN Outdoors with Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature Bird and Nature Adventures! Enjoy free, family friendly, educational naturalist guided Bird and Nature Adventures every week year round in nearby urban parks and natural areas. Learn about fascinating nature topics, meet other nature lovers, and connect with local nature groups for more great activities! Outings are co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friend of Urban Nature Parks and Partner Groups. Kids under 18 must be supervised. No registration required unless noted, rain or shine unless dangerous, no pets.

"Equinox Walk" at Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street. Meet by the bike path, bathrooms and water available. Join Noah Edelstein with Friends of Starkweather Creek for a free fun educational family friendly walk along easy paths to the beautiful Starkweather Creek greenway. Free, welcoming, diverse, fairly accessible, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Third Saturday every month Bird and Nature Adventures along Starkweather Creek are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wild Ones, Goodman Community Center and Friends of Starkweather Creek. See the partner group websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104