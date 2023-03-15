Equity in Climate Action Planning

1000 Friends of Wisconsin talk, on Zoom.

media release: A growing number of localities in Wisconsin are adopting resolutions and action plans to address climate change. However, low-income communities and communities of color have historically not benefited from climate policies and programs. This webinar introduces a new tool developed by members of the Wisconsin Climate Table that will enable municipalities to take steps to center equity in their climate plans and policies, regardless of their size, budget, geography or demographics.

Supported by APA Wisconsin.