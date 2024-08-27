Eras Encore Band
to
Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: Concerts in the Park are presented by Bank of Sun Prairie
Join us Tuesday for live music, games, food and more!!
Eras Encore band is a Taylor Swift tribute.
Grab some food at one of our food trucks, enjoy a beer from Working Draft, bring a lawn chair and have a great time with our lovely community!
Food Truck Lineup:
- Donut NV
- Café Costa Rica
- MexSal Mobile
- SP Rotary Club (Ice Cream)
Thank you to our supporting sponsors:
- Sun Prairie Moves
- Forever Home Real Estate
- Andy Eyers- State Farm Agent
- Sun Prairie Utilities