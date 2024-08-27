Eras Encore Band

Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

Join us Tuesday for live music, games, food and more!!

Eras Encore band is a Taylor Swift tribute.

Grab some food at one of our food trucks, enjoy a beer from Working Draft, bring a lawn chair and have a great time with our lovely community!

Food Truck Lineup:

- Donut NV

- Café Costa Rica

- MexSal Mobile

- SP Rotary Club (Ice Cream)

Thank you to our supporting sponsors:

- Sun Prairie Moves

- Forever Home Real Estate

- Andy Eyers- State Farm Agent

- Sun Prairie Utilities

Music
608-590-3828
