media release: Concerts in the Park are presented by Bank of Sun Prairie

Join us Tuesday for live music, games, food and more!!

Eras Encore band is a Taylor Swift tribute.

Grab some food at one of our food trucks, enjoy a beer from Working Draft, bring a lawn chair and have a great time with our lovely community!

Food Truck Lineup:

- Donut NV

- Café Costa Rica

- MexSal Mobile

- SP Rotary Club (Ice Cream)

Thank you to our supporting sponsors:

- Sun Prairie Moves

- Forever Home Real Estate

- Andy Eyers- State Farm Agent

- Sun Prairie Utilities