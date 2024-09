media release: Rock out to your favorite Taylor Swift tunes performed by GRC staffers (Jenna Joanis, Beth Kille, Marlo Darken, Olivia Dregne, Lesley Goff, Kelly Maxwell) and raise funds for Girls Rock Camp Madison on Sunday, November 10. from 2-3pm at Madison Youth Arts (MYArts) Center, 1055 E Mifflin St. Madison.