media release: We’re open late! Enjoy an evening in the gardens with a rolling line-up of dynamic musicians, pop-up performances, and delectable food carts. Quench your thirst with a microbrew, summer cocktail, or mocktail. And connect with eco-friendly organizations committed to conserving our environment.

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. Tickets available starting June 2.

To ensure the best experience for all, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert. A FREE ticket is required for admittance prior to 6:45 PM.

Please note: A ticket does not guarantee entry. Admittance is first-come, first-served. If capacity is reached, a waiting line will form at the entrance to Olbrich’s lobby and guests will be admitted as space allows.

Walk-in guests may be admitted starting at 6:45 PM, if space permits. Ticket assistance? Call 608-243-0156.

Formed in the spring of 2024, The Eras Encore: A Taylor Swift Cover Band unites six powerhouse Madison-area musicians, all former instructors at Girls Rock Camp Madison. This all-star lineup features Olivia Dregne (keyboard, vocals), Jenna Joanis (bass), Lesley Goff (vocals), Marlo Darken (drums), Beth Kille (guitar), and Kelly Maxwell (keyboard, vocals). Though a fresh collaboration, these women bring decades of experience from some of your favorite local bands. With a handpicked setlist of their favorite Taylor Swift hits spanning multiple albums, they’re ready to deliver an electrifying performance—so sing along and enjoy the magic!

FOOD CARTS: The Roost, Sandwich Hub, Taquitos Marimar

DESSERT CART: Frios Pops

ECO-PARTNER: Brainplate Grows