Eraserhead

media release: USA | 1977 | 35mm | 89 min.

Director: David Lynch

Cast: Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Laurel Near

Lynch’s first feature is, in the filmmaker’s own words, “a dream of dark and troubling things.” The hero and title character, Henry (Jack Nance), faces a number of horrifying obstacles in meeting a girlfriend, a dinner with her parents, and procreating. Produced over several years at the American Film Institute, the film launched Lynch as a major new talent admired by cinephiles and filmmakers all over the world. It stands today as a milestone in personal, independent filmmaking.

