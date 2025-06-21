media release: Eredita Ensemble presents Midsummer Melodies, showcasing the full breadth of string ensemble music. The program will include Vivaldi, Martinu, Telemann and Bacewicz. A reception with the musicians will follow the concert.

Eredita Ensemble is a group musicians who’s love for music was nurtured in Madison. It includes:

Derek Powell, principal second violin of the National Symphony; Vicki Powell, principal viola of the Stockholm Symphony; David Huntsman, concertmaster of the Edgewood Symphony; James Waldo, cello, is a chamber musician and soloist; Matt Pickart, is founder of Clazz, a crossover jazz and classical music retreat; Katherine Pettus, is a private violin instructor.

These musicians are returning home to their roots, to say “thank you” to the community that nurtured their love of music. This is a child-friendly event.

$30 recommended donation.