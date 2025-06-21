Eredita Ensemble
St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Middleton 7337 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin 55362
media release: Eredita Ensemble presents Midsummer Melodies, showcasing the full breadth of string ensemble music. The program will include Vivaldi, Martinu, Telemann and Bacewicz. A reception with the musicians will follow the concert.
Eredita Ensemble is a group musicians who’s love for music was nurtured in Madison. It includes:
Derek Powell, principal second violin of the National Symphony; Vicki Powell, principal viola of the Stockholm Symphony; David Huntsman, concertmaster of the Edgewood Symphony; James Waldo, cello, is a chamber musician and soloist; Matt Pickart, is founder of Clazz, a crossover jazz and classical music retreat; Katherine Pettus, is a private violin instructor.
These musicians are returning home to their roots, to say “thank you” to the community that nurtured their love of music. This is a child-friendly event.
$30 recommended donation.