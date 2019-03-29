Eric Church

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 901 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

press release: Country music singer-songwriter Eric Church will perform at Fiserv Forum from March 29 and 30, 2019, as part of his Double Down Tour. Eric Church’s Oct. 5 Desperate Man release is one of the year’s most anticipated albums. Church’s 2019 Double Down Tour will see this month’s American Songwriter cover artist visit 19 cities, including Milwaukee, to perform six albums worth of material across two very different nights of music. Show #1 Date: March 29, 2019 Show #2 Date: March 30, 2019

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 901 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
414-227-0500
