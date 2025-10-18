Eric Daub

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Native son Eric Daub returns to Madison for this concert, featuring his own piano arrangements of well-known, inspirational American and European hymns and folksongs, such as "O Danny Boy" and "For the Beauty of the Earth," in a range of contemporary styles. Dr. Daub, who has resided in Austin, Texas, since leaving Madison to get his doctorate in piano performance, is now a retired piano professor from Texas Lutheran University and a local musician. 

