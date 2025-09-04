× Expand John P. Uzzel Eric De Los Santos

media release: The #MadisonIsMusic concert series is a six-day live music event featuring some of Madison's most talented emerging artists.

Join us Thursday-Saturday during the first 2 weeks of September at Frances Street Plaza (where Frances St meets State St) for a live performances by some of the most talented musicians in town.

Presented in partnership with Greater Madison Music City & sponsored by the Madison Arts Commission.