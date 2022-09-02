Eric De Los Santos
media release: Music By the Water, Wingra Park, 6-9pm.
Wingra Boats and Bloom Bake Shop are hosting our last First Friday of the season. Live music fills the park as we welcome September together as a community. Food trucks to your left and right, say hi to neighbors while enjoying dinner and music before or after your last First Friday paddle!
