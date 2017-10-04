press release: Author Eric Dregni to discuss and sign his book Vikings in the Attic--6:00 PM, Wednesday, October 4, 2017, IDUN Son s of N orway Lodge ( 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, WI ). Free and open to the public.

In Vikings in the Attic, Eric Dregni tracks down and explores the significant—often bizarre—historic sites, tales, and traditions of Scandinavia’s peculiar colony in the Midwest. Dregni reveals the little-known tales that lie beneath the surface of Nordic America and proves by example why generations of Scandinavian-Americans have come to love and cherish these tales and traditions so dearly.

Eric Dregni is associate professor of English and journalism at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is the author of Minnesota Marvels: Roadside Attractions in the Land of Lakes; Midwest Marvels: Roadside Attractions across Iowa, Minnesota, the Dakotas, and Wisconsin; In Cod We Trust: Living the Norwegian Dream; Never Trust a Thin Cook and Other Lessons from Italy’s Culinary Capital; and By the Waters of Minnetonka, all from Minnesota.