Eric Garcia

press release: In Good Company: An Exposition of Contemporary Veteran Art

In November 2018, veteran and civilian artists will merge together in Madison, Wisconsin to exhibit new works that reflect the profundity of the veteran experience. Aligned with an amplified voice examining the veteran identity, these artists discover themselves as political beings embodying a comprehensive and inclusive human experience. Multiple exhibition venues will host these artistic talents that range from two and three dimensional visual-art to theater/performance art, music and writing.

Cutting Down the Cottonwood: Work by Eric J. Garcia

Known for mixing history and culture with contemporary politics, Eric J. Garcia always tries to create art that more than just aesthetics. In his exhibit “Cutting Down the Cottonwood” Garcia brings a variety of paintings, prints and drawings to illustrate not only his personal military experience but also to help us to take a more critical look at our military in general.

Garcia has exhibited nationally to include such institutions like the San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art, Museum of Latin American Art, and the Museum of Cotemporary Art Detroit. Received his BFA with a minor in Chicano studies from the University of New Mexico, Garcia went on to completed his MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. A versatile artist working in an assortment of media, from hand-printed posters, to the larger than life murals, they all have a common goal of educating and challenging.

November 10-December 22, 2018