Eric Hagen, Hunter Gatherer

× Expand Ty Helbach Photography A close-up of Eric Hagen. Eric Hagen

Based in the Midwest, Eric Hagen's well-rooted sound rings with perplexing authenticity, suggesting he illegally phone-tapped into the wellspring at the heart of all timeless classics. Often praised for his powerful voice, he can infuse a modern story with gospel-like depth.

Hagen has been writing and performing a delicate blend of intimate, vulnerable lyrics and musical hooks.

His debut album received rave reviews including Americana UK giving the album a 9 out of 10 and said "‘Revival’ is emotionally challenging and beautiful. Savour this album slowly, first listening to the careful mixture of music and mood, then allowing yourself to be moved by the memories it revives while marvelling at the magic of the man who put it all together.

"Memories Don't Love You Back" is a current semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition marking the 3rd year in a row a Hagen composition has been selected. He 6 WAMI nominations and 2 BAMMY nominations including Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

His new EP "Memories Don't Love You Back" was released on January 19th, 2024.

Americana Highways says ""The songs here are raw and honest about imperfect childhood, addictions and tragic relationships of various types...the arrangements are 'Americana lonesome'. "

And Americana UK says "Memories Don't Love You Back carries on where the last album left off with five emotionally charged numbers that are as rewarding as they are challenging. Hagen’s strength lies in his minimalistic approach both lyrically, where the detail is deliberately left sparse encouraging the listener to fill in the blanks, and musically, where the arrangements remain uncluttered and unswerving, all underpinned by a heavy pulse."

The Memories Tour 2024 begins in March and will roll through Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee. Check website for details.