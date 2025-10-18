Eric Hagen, Mason Meyer Band, Jacoby

media release: On Saturday, October 18, Main Street Music in Brooklyn, WI, will present Eric Hagen (w/ full band).

In April 2025, Eric Hagen was nominated for three Midwest Country Music Awards (Song, Male Vocalist, and Americana Artist of the Year). Hagen is also currently a Josie Award nominee in the Song of the Year category for his track Accuse Me. Accuse Me was first runner-up in the Song of the Year category for the Unsigned Only Music Awards. This past summer, Eric Hagen signed with Young Outlaw Records (Virgin/Universal). His first album for Young Outlaw, Make Country Sad Again, will be released on October 14. On the heels of this new release, Hagen will embark on a record release tour, including many dates with his new full band (which includes Dan Kennedy, Eric Salisbury, and Mason Aumanstal). This is the Madison area’s first chance to catch Eric Hagen with full band. Local outlaw country artist Mason Meyer Band and Illinois-based solo artist Jacoby open. Music starts at 7PM. This is a free show.