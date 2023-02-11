media release: Presented by BlueStem Jazz.

Jazz trumpeter Eric Jacobson is quickly gaining a national reputation. He is in high demand as a performer, teacher, and clinician.

Majoring in Music at the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater from 1993-1997, Eric studied trumpet with Dr. Frank Hanson, and Grammy Award winning Jazz Director Steve Wiest.

Since then, Eric has performed with Grammy© Award Winners Phil Woods, Benny Golson, Brian Lynch, Tito Puente Jr., and Eric Benet. Eric is a top call trumpeter for high-profile gigs in Milwaukee, Madison, and Chicago. Eric performs in the windy city at the Green Mill, Jazz Showcase, Winter's Jazz Club, and Andy's Jazz Club with some of the top Chicago groups including The Chicago Jazz Orchestra, Chicago Yestet, Bakerzmillion, and Mark Colby's Quintet.

In 2019 and 2021, Eric toured the east cost leading his own group in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, D.C., Philly, and New York. This group featured world-class musicians Bruce Barth and John Swana.

Eric also stays busy in the recording studio. His CD, Combinations was released in 2018 under Grammy Award winner Brian Lynch's jazz label Holistic Music Works. Jazz critic Scott Yanow gave the album a 4-star review in Downbeat and wrote, “Combinations, [is] trumpeter Eric Jacobson's third CD as a leader.... This is a major straight ahead jazz release that is certain to gain much attention."

Discover, by The Eric Jacobson Quintet, will be released in 2022 under the Origin Record Label, and features Eric Jacobson on trumpet, Bruce Barth on piano, Dennis Carroll on bass, George Fludas on drums, and Geof Bradfield on tenor sax.

A second CD by the Chicago jazz sextet BakerzMillion, with Eric on trumpet, will be released in June of 2022 on the Delmark Records label.