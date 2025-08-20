Eric Jacobson Quintet, Feestet
Capitol Square 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jazz at Five series, 4-8 pm Wednesdays, 8/6-9/3, Capitol Square. Free.
media release: We are happy to announce the schedule for the Jazz at Five Performance Series 2025! We will be returning to the Capitol Lawn this year. Mark your calendars for five free Wednesday evenings of jazz!
