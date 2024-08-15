media release: Eric Joseph has been writing and performing songs for over 20 years. His shows are a combination of original songs and interpretations of other artist's work. He uses acoustic instruments along with a voice that has been described as sweet to soulful. His influences include Tom Petty, John Fogerty, Colin Hay, and Bruce Springsteen. Along with performing shows, Eric has created broadcast ad jingles for a handful of businesses and has contributed a number of original songs for use with business websites and phone systems.

“On a constant quest to transfer the music that consumes my mind and soul to the ears and hearts of people who care to enjoy it” --Eric Joseph