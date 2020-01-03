press release: On January 3, the Cambridge Event Center at 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, will host live music by Eric Peter Schwartz. Live music will be from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

A Chicago area singer/songwriter of pop-tinged original folk-rock. He draws from influences like Bryan Adams, Warren Zevon, Paul Simon, Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge. Plus he plays a range '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s. It always makes for a fun show! His latest album is 2017's HIGHWAY 45. He was named SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR for 2014 by Twirl Radio and have appeared on the nationally syndicated TV show Steve Gadlin's Star Makers. DIY, baby!

No admission fee, free to the public!